A lifesaving moment - Deputy Williams put his skills to use to help save a man's life

The big red bag is stuffed full. Even the pockets on each side of the main compartment are bulging out, filled with medical equipment that could help him save someone’s life.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputy Gordon Williams always carries his personal medical bag in the back of his SUV, just in case.
“We’re usually first on the scene,” said the 52-year-old deputy, who recently retired from active duty with the U.S. Army National Guard, serving two combat deployments in Afghanistan. “I like being prepared.”
When minutes can mean the difference between life and death, it’s fortunate for one man that Williams, a former U.S. Army staff sargeant, knows how to use what’s in that bag.
“It takes a while for EMT’s (emergency medical technicians) to get on the scene,” Williams said, adding that an ambulance can take much longer to arrive in a rural area in northern St. Clair County.
Williams put his skills, not only as a deputy, but as a combat veteran, to the test one morning in March.
“It was a horrific accident,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. “A farmer caught his leg in an auger on a tractor.”
Williams said he received the emergency call mid-morning.
He said the dispatcher told him there was a man who suffered a traumatic leg injury at an address east of Ashville.
“I was about 15-20 minutes out,” he said.
Williams said the victim was back behind his house. He was digging post holes with an auger attached to his tractor.
“He got too close to the auger,” Williams said.
The auger apparently caught the man’s pants leg, entangling the leg into the heavy equipment.
Williams said the man’s wife came home and found him behind their home.
“He was still caught,” Williams said.
He said the man’s wife jumped on the tractor and shut it off.
Williams said his wife was attempting to stop or slow down the bleeding with a rag when he arrived.
“He was bleeding profusely,” Williams said.
The deputy applied a tourniquet just above the amputation, stopping the bleeding until medical personnel arrived.
After turning the patient over to medical personnel, he set up a landing site for a Lifesaver Helicopter and helped guide the helicopter as close to the victim as possible.
Murray said the proper placement of the tourniquet helped save the young farmer’s life.
“His knowledge, skill and training to do it properly made a difference between life and death,” Murray said.
He said as a result, the young man survived his traumatic injury.
“He still has his soul and spirit,” Murray said.
Williams said the young man is now going through rehabilitation.
“He’s trying to get his life back together,” he said.
And as for Williams, he continues to patrol the Northern Division of St. Clair County, carrying a big red bag.