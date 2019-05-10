The Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival is this weekend, May 10-12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Homestead Hollow is located at 1161 Murphree's Valley Road in Springville, and it features arts and crafts, antique and vintage goods, pioneer demonstrators of the old-time days, wood carvings, blacksmithing, soap making, wood stove cooking, quilting, bee keeping, and whiskey making at an original working still and live local entertainment all day. Enjoy barbeque, funnel cakes, fried pies, ice cream, beans, greens, foot-long corn dogs and so much more.
Children's activities include wagon rides, bungee jump, moonwalk and face painting. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 3 to 12 and children under 2 get in free. Parking is also free on 27 acres with golf cart shuttles available. Don't miss it … fun for everyone.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its Spring Yard and Bake Sale on Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 11 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition to the Yard and Bake Sale, BBQ and Rib Plates will be available. Plates include baked beans, chips and a drink for $6. The Yard and Bake Sale will be held at Station #1, which is located across from the National Guard Armory in Springville at 211 Marietta Road. All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the district. Join them for great bargains and fantastic food.
Congratulations to the Area 10 Champion Springville Lady Tigers. They will advance to the Regional tournament in Tuscaloosa this weekend on May 10-11. The Springville Tigers won their baseball semifinals. The Springville Soccer team is headed to the Final Four in Huntsville on May 9. Congratulations and good luck to all.
Remember, Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 12. Happy Mother's Day to all!