97-year-old Steele WWII veteran honored by Gov. Kay Ivey (with photos)

STEELE -- World War II veteran Gail Goodbarn Hunter, of Steele, was recently honored with a certificate of appreciation from Gov. Kay Ivey.
The certificate recognized Hunter’s service during World War II as a member of the United States Cadet Nurses Corps.
Originally from Pennsylvania and raised in Humboldt, South Dakota, Hunter graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls. She then worked to save $100 to begin her nurses training program at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
In 1943, the U. S. government started the Cadet Nursing Program and paid for Hunter’s tuition, room and board, and uniforms. She later passed the state board in 1945 at the top of her class.
After working in Texas for a short time, the Veterans Administration sent her to Ft. Lyons, Colorado, to care for returning service members.
It was while working in Colorado that she met her future husband, Clayton Hunter, who was mustering out of the service and working at the hospital. He had served in the 10th Mountain Division and spent most of his time in Italy.
When Clayton was discharged, he returned home to Alabama, and Gail continued working a short time while residing in Colorado. She then followed her soon-to-be husband to Alabama and lived with his aunt for a while before she and Clayton married.
Gail was an Army nurse cadet, a group organized by the federal government. They were never recognized as part of the military.
The government was desperate for military nurses at the Army hospitals, and the civilian nurses helped alleviate the critical nursing shortage.
From July 1, 1943, to Dec. 31, 1948, more than 120,000 women completed the training and served in the Corps. They were assigned to military hospitals, VA facilities, public and private hospitals, and public health agencies.
The Cadet Nurses Corps members never received benefits after their service. There has been legislation proposed for several years to give these nurses veteran status, albeit honorary.
Hunter, 97, has been a long-time resident of Steele. She has two sons, Daniel Hunter and Ted Hunter, as well as three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Genealogist Kenneth Clark, from Guntersville, is given credit for contacting Ivey concerning Hunter’s service.
A small presentation ceremony was held in Hunter’s front yard and was attended by her family members and Steele neighbors and friends.