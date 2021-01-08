9-year-old pulls younger sister to safety during carjacking (with photos)

MOODY -- Ethan Walker proved you don’t have to meet an age requirement to be a hero. Instead, all you need is a quick mind, a sense of calm and a concern for others.
Walker’s mother, Kristin Walker, was robbed at gunpoint as she finished fueling her vehicle in the area of U.S. Highway 411 off Interstate 20 on Thursday, Jan. 7, according to a post on the Moody Police Department’s Facebook page.
Right before the incident, Kendarian Toran, 18, of Jackson, Mississippi, exited a maroon Chevy SUV that was parked at the pumps opposite the victim. Toran, authorities said, proceeded to jump into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle. When Kristin Walker attempted to stop the suspect, he pointed a gun at her.
That’s when 9-year-old Ethan jumped into action.
He exited the rear driver’s side and ran around to the passenger side rear. The boy then opened the door and pulled his 6-year-old sister, Audrey Walker, to safety before the suspect drove off with the vehicle.
The robbery led to a joint effort by law enforcement agencies between Moody and Jackson for the search for the suspects. FLOCK camera system technology and other vehicle tag readers were utilized to track them down.
According to Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt, the license plate information was not picked up until the suspects entered Mississippi, and state law enforcement was then notified.
This led to a brief high speed chase before the suspects eventually crashed the stolen vehicle.
A second suspect, Eric White, 23, of Jackson, was later identified as the alleged driver of the SUV, which was later recovered and found to have been stolen out of Jackson the previous day.
Toran and White were taken into custody by the Rankin County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office.
St Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said both suspects will be facing multiple felony charges, including armed robbery and vehicle theft.
“I am so proud of [Ethan]. He stayed cool, calm and collected throughout the entire thing,” Kristin Walker said. She added she is glad her son can be recognized and take the focus off of the two robbers. “This will help our family get through it.”
Hunt said he plans to recognize the bravery of Ethan Walker at a later date. The Walkers live in Moody.