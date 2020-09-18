8th inmate at St. Clair state prison dies after testing positive for coronavirus

SPRINGVILLE -- James Pruitt Jr., a 63-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder out of Mobile County at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, passed away Sept. 16.
The news was announced in a press release Friday. Pruitt was the eighth inmate from St. Clair to die after testing positive for COVID-19.
Pruitt was transferred to a local hospital Aug. 4 for additional care related to multiple chronic, pre-existing health conditions. Despite being asymptomatic, he was tested for COVID-19 upon admission, per hospital protocol, and returned a positive test result.
Pruitt’s condition improved, and he was discharged from the hospital to St. Clair’s infirmary Aug. 19. However, upon his condition worsening, he was readmitted to the hospital Aug. 22, where he remained until his passing.
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has confirmed that one inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 16:
Ventress Correctional Facility (Clayton, Alabama) – one inmate
Newly identified positive cases include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted state medical director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are housed.
Four hundred four total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the ADOC’s inmate population, 28 of which remain active.