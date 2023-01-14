81-year-old killed in head-on collision outside of Ashville

A Pinedale Shores woman was killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning on Pinedale Road, just outside of Ashville.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Helen Owens Oden, 81, died as a result of blunt force trauma when the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle on the road.
Russell said Oden’s vehicle left the roadway and ran into a ditch on the side of the road.
The driver of the other vehicle, whose name was not known, had a passenger with her who was transported to a nearby hospital. Oden was alone in her vehicle, Russell said.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m.