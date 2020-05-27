7 from local area graduate from Huntingdon College

MONTGOMERY -- Huntingdon College announced the names of the traditional day students who completed their degrees and became members of the Huntingdon College Class of 2020.
Each graduate was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree, according to a press release.
The Class of 2020 graduates included seven individuals from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area: Savion Rodre Hill, of Munford; Mason Wayne Martin Blakenley, Quintez La’zenta Pearson, and Kasi Deann Wilson of Oxford; Logan Everett Tucker, of Ragland; and Randie Caroline Caine and Thomas Mason Culver, of Sylacauga.