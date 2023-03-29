6 receive Sports Hall of Fame scholarships

The St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame recently announced that six high school seniors will receive $500 scholarships at its annual banquet in May.
The student/athletes receiving scholarships include Heather Lowery from Pell City High School; Campbell Adams from Ragland High School; Hannah Deweese from Ashville High School; and Joseph Coker, Shelby Swaffield and Grayce Fisher all from St. Clair County High School.
HoF President Gary Hanner said he is thankful these students are receiving help financially with college.
“We started the scholarship program in 2012,” Hanner said. “In 2021, we started the Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship. In the past several months, there have been a few businesses show interest in participating in this scholarship opportunity. I am excited to say we have three businesses who have committed three scholarships to deserving high school seniors. These businesses are Charlie’s BBQ in Odenville; Angler Recycling in Odenville; and CrossMark Home Services in Steele.
“After presenting three scholarships the past two years, we proudly present six scholarships this year. I am very thankful to each and everyone who shows an interest in the life of these outstanding student-athletes.”
The 19th annual banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at the Moody Civic Center. Tickets are $15 each.
Following is a brief biography of each scholarship winner.
Heather Lowery
Lowery is a senior at Pell City High School. She is one of two recipients of the Larry Bothwell Dream Makers Scholarship, given in memory of HoF founder Larry Bothwell.
Lowery made a 25 on her ACT and has a 4.33 GPA. She is ranked 14th in her class out of 276 senior students.
She was a member of the Pell City Dance Line for five years and the track team one year. She is a member of the Key Club, Beta Club (treasurer), SGA (executive board), Diamond Dolls, Interact (vice-president), Skills USA and Media Team.
She is a teacher’s aide for two different teachers.
Lowery plans on attending Jefferson State Community College and then transfer to the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Later, she will either attend medical school or get her masters to pursue a practitioner profession.
Joseph Coker
Coker is a senior at St. Clair County High School and the other recipient of the Larry Bothwell Dream Makers Scholarship. Coker made a 24 on his ACT, maintains a 4.45 GPA and is ranked first in his class.
He played football and basketball for four years and was a baseball manager for two years.
He is a member of the Senior Beta Club, SGA, National Society of High School Scholars, Phi theta Kappa Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was selected to the 2022 Alabama Boys State and to the Alabama Youth Leadership Development Program.
Coker plans to attend Samford University and major in accounting with concentration in sports analytics.
Campbell Adams
Adams is a senior at Ragland High School. She is the recipient of the Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship, given to a Ragland female senior each year who plans to continue an athletic career at the collegiate level.
Mr. Campbell was instrumental in helping Mr. Bothwell get the Sports Hall of Fame started in 2004.
Adams made an 18 on her ACT and has a 3.6 GPA. For the past six years, she has been a member of varsity level sports teams, playing softball, basketball and volleyball.
She is a member of the Beta Club, SGA, FFA, Art Club, FCCLA and Student Council.
Adams will attend Snead State on a softball scholarship and plans to earn a degree in Sports Medicine.
Hannah Deweese
Deweese is a senior at Ashville High School and is the recipient of the inaugural CrossMark Home Services Scholarship.
She made a 21 on her ACT and has a 3.93 GPA. She is ranked 5 out of a class of 65. She played varsity softball and varsity volleyball.
She is president of the National Honors Society, vice-president of the SGA, member of the Beta Club, Bulldog Ambassador and a Mu Alpha Theta member.
Deweese plans to attend Jacksonville State University to get a B.S. Degree and then transfer to Samford University to attend their Physicians Assistant Program and earn her Master’s Degree.
Grayce Fisher
Fisher is a senior at St. Clair County High School and is the recipient of the inaugural Charlie’s BBQ Scholarship.
Fisher made a 17 on her ACT and maintains a 3.5 GPA. She has been a cheerleader for several years and is a member of the SCCHS golf team. She is also a Diamond Doll.
She is a member of the Beta Club, participates in dual enrollment, and takes advance classes. She is already an honor student at Jefferson State Community College. She will continue there for her under grad and then work toward becoming a Physical Therapist.
Shelby Swaffield
Swaffield is a senior at St. Clair County High School and is the recipient of the inaugural Angler Recycling Scholarship.
Swaffield made a 19 on her ACT and maintains a 4.27 GPA. She is ranked 9th in her class. She is president of the Beta Club, a member of the Key Club, SGA and Phi theta Kappa Honor Society. She is also a Diamond Doll.
She plans on attending Jefferson State Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Alabama in Birmingham to finish up her degree, earning a neonatal nurse practitioner license.