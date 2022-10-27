52 Years As An Educator - Manning heads to Montgomery

Fifty-two years ago, Marie Manning recalled stepping into a classroom for the first time as a teacher.
“It’s exciting, it’s scary, but it was just what I was made to do,” Manning said. “If I remember correctly, there were a bunch of us who were first year teachers on that hallway.”
It’s been a long and rewarding journey for the 74-year-old educator, who, in January, will become the first St. Clair County woman to sit on the Alabama State Board of Education.
At last week’s St. Clair County Board of Education meeting, Manning was presented a certificate of recognition for her final 12 years as a board member.
“It is bittersweet,” said board member Allison Gray. “I’ve always admired your dedication to our school system. You have given your heart, mind and body to this school system.”
But Manning’s dedication to educating children started long before she was elected to a seat on the St. Clair County Board of Education.
In 1970, when Manning began her career in education, the last thing she would have dreamed of was being a superintendent of schools, elected to a seat on the St. Clair County Board of Education and, much less, the Alabama State Board of Education.
“No, no, no, no,” she said. “I would have never even imagined being in administration or becoming a superintendent. I was just trying to survive that first year.”
Manning evolved in the career she said the good Lord chose for her.
Her interest in teaching and education came early, in first grade.
“I grew up in a poor community in DeKalb County. My home was poor,” she said. “I remember going to school for the first time. I was 6 years old, and I walked into that classroom and saw my teacher.”
Her teacher had red hair and was amazing in every way to the youngster.
“I wanted to be just like her,” Manning said.
Manning didn’t end up teaching first grade, but junior high school age students, which some people say is probably the toughest age to teach.
“You either love that group of students or you don’t,” she said.
Manning’s first job in education was as a seventh-grade science teacher at Munford, where she taught two years before transferring to Munford High School as a physical education teacher for the next two years.
Manning left Munford and accepted a job at Duran Junior High School, where she taught seventh- and eighth-grade science for two years.
While teaching there, her first husband, John Coker, died.
“I had a 7-month-old baby, and I took a year off,” she said.
She then returned to Duran Junior High School in Pell City as a media specialist and served as the librarian for 17 years.
“That was a well-fitted job for me,” said Manning, who has always loved to read.
The job, she said, was different from a classroom teacher.
“I taught them everything they needed to know outside of the classroom,” Manning said. “They (students) enjoyed it. … You had to teach them how to find a book, nothing like it is now.”
She remembers that in 1980 Duran became the first school in the area to have a library with computers to assist students with finding and checking out books.
“The kids were blown away by it,” Manning said.
After her long tenure in the Duran Junior High School library, Manning was offered the assistant principal position there, but instead took an assistant principal position at Ashville High School.
After two years at the high school, she transferred to Ashville Middle School as principal. Four years later, she was elected as the St. Clair County schools superintendent.
She served as the county’s superintendent before retiring. However she kept working in education at various school systems and even with the Alabama State Board of Education under contract.
“Ten years later, I ran for the board,” Manning said.
She was elected and served on the St. Clair County Board of Education for almost 12 years before running and being elected as the District 6 representative to the Alabama State Board of Education.
“I want to thank you for what you’ve done,” said St. Clair County Board of Education member Bill Morris, who not only served with Manning on the board, but when she was the system’s superintendent.
Board member Mike Hobbs also lauded praise for Manning.
“Marie has been a mentor to me,” said Hobbs, who will soon leave the board after being appointed as president of Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Ga. “I am president of a college today because of you.
“I appreciate you and I love you,” Hobbs said.
Manning thanked the board for their comments and praise.
“I thank you for all your kindness,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed being on this board with everyone here. I want to thank everybody for everything.”
Manning has been married to St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning for the past 41 years. They have one child, Leann (Mark) Ford, and two grandchildren, Cade Walker and Barrett Ford.
Manning will replace Dr. Cynthia McCarty of Anniston as the District 6 representative on the Alabama State Board of Education.
“She has done a grand job,” Manning said. “I would have never run against her. She has done great.”
She said McCarty is moving out of District 6.
Manning said she is looking forward to serving on the state board.
“I'm going to have a learning curve there, but I am ready,” she said.
Board of Education President Scott Suttle said Manning is the perfect person to serve on the Alabama State Board of Education.
Suttle was not only a fellow board member with Manning, but he served as a board member when Manning was superintendent of St. Clair County schools.
“She has not only been devoted to education, but to St. Clair County. I am excited for her,” Suttle said.
He said Manning is good with school financing.
“Marie is good about watching every penny,” he said.
During her tenure as the St. Clair County schools superintendent, the school board built two high schools, Moody and Springville, and also built onto Ashville and Odenville Middle schools. This was during a time when school finances were slim.
“It was careful management, but it took everyone to get it done, not just me,” Manning said.
Suttle said he thinks Manning is going to have a positive impact as a member of the Alabama State Board of Education.
“She has been around for so long, she knows all the nuts and bolts,” Suttle said. “Marie’s strengths will allow the state board to have the oversight it really needs.”