5 with local convictions will have parole hearings this week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hear 61 cases this week, including five for inmates with convictions in either St. Clair or Talladega counties.
Stephen Earl Adams is serving a 10-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm in St. Clair County in 2017.
Devares Williamson is serving eight years in prison for distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County and first-degree robbery in Shelby County in 2013. He had a previous conviction in St. Clair for distribution in 2006.
Justin Jamal Jackson is incarcerated for 15 years for assault in the second degree and robbery in the first-degree in Jefferson County in 2012 and 2013, and previous convictions for receiving stolen property in the first degree and burglary in the third degree from St. Clair County in 2009.
Cleveland Turner is serving 20 years for burglary in the third degree and felony possession of marijuana in Talladega County and robbery in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance, breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property in the first degree from Etowah County.
Michael Wade Nicholson is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter in Coosa County in 2004, as well as two counts of burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the first degree in Coffee County. He also has convictions for forgery in Talladega and Cullman counties dating back to the 1990s.