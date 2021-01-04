5 stories to watch out for in Pell City/Riverside area in 2021

PELL CITY -- While the news is often quick and fast-paced, some stories take a long time to develop and come to a conclusion.
As local residents look back on their own experiences in 2020, The Daily Home wanted to look back at several stories from the last 12 months, and some that began in 2019, that are likely to come up in 2021.
Iervolino Case Continues
The first story to look out for is continuing coverage of the tragic death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, son of St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon. Sloan, a college student and member of the Alabama Air National Guard, was fatally shot in November 2019.
Michael Dale Iervolino, 33, of Odenville, was indicted in connection with the shooting in October. Iervolino is charged with two counts of capital murder and remains in custody without bond.
The case is being presided over by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff and prosecuted by Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens following the recusal of DA Harmon and St. Clair County judges.
Iervolino had his first post indictment hearing in November, in which Giddens said the state will seek the death penalty.
Pell City Schools building
Another story that will continue to develop is renovations and improvements to Pell City Schools, including possibly building a new school.
The possibility of a new junior high school has been in discussion since December of 2019 and is part of the capital plan approved by the Pell City school board in 2020. The plan also includes new roofs for Pell City High School and Walter M Kennedy Elementary School, and other renovations to the high school.
Several board members have mentioned such a move will allow for the consolidation of seventh and eighth grade into one building. Seventh-grade students currently attend Duran South Junior High School, while eighth-graders attend Duran North Junior High.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin has also expressed interest in turning Duran South into a pre-kindergarten and student support center. This center would house the system’s Pre-K programs and also a health center, food pantry, the system’s mental health services and even clothing for students who need it.
Riverside paving initiatives
A big thing to keep an eye on in Riverside in the coming year will be the city’s paving program.
In 2020, the Riverside City Council worked to give as much money as possible for road paving. Mayor Rusty Jessup announced during the budget process that the 2021 budget year will be “the year of roads.”
To make this happen, the council moved $43,000 from the General Fund budget to pay for road paving, along with $57,000 that was already in the road budget With this money, the council plans to start paving projects on Brewster Road, Frazier Road, the Margo Drive cul de sac, Lonesome Pine Road and Tomahawk Trail.
Pell City sidewalk improvements
The Pell City Council recently accepted a $640,000 grant for new sidewalks for much of downtown, including Cogswell Avenue, Comer Avenue and 1st Avenue North.
The grant is from the Transportation Alternative Program, which is administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The grant is meant to fix Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues downtown.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the project will work towards fixing the nearly 50 pedestrian ramps and 30 crosswalks that do not comply with the ADA.
The project has an estimated construction cost of $695,312 with the city required to contribute $160,000 in local funds. During a December meeting, the council also approved contracting with Sain Associates for engineering and design services for the project, which will cost the city $130,000.
Overall, Muenger said he is excited about the project, which should continue to take shape over the next year. Its scheduled completion date is October 2022.
New Pell City jail
The demolition of the existing St. Clair County Jail in Pell City began last week. County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the demolition is the first step in building a new, expanded 320-bed facility. The commission approved a $25 million budget for the project in October. Pell City-based Goodgame Company will serve as the construction manager for the project.
The existing jail was closed July 13 for evaluation. St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the facility is decades old and has numerous issues, including structural concerns. Murray said running jail facilities is an essential part of his office’s operations. Manning said the new jail could be finished within 18 months.