5 local students earn Huntingdon College dean’s list honors

MONTGOMERY -- The Huntingdon College Office of the Registrar has issued the lists of full-time undergraduate day students whose academic performance during the spring semester 2020 qualified for recognition on the college's dean's list of honors or dean's list of high honors.
The honorees include five individuals from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area.
The dean's list of high honors recognizes those who achieved semester GPAs of 3.8 to 4.0. The dean's list of honors recognizes those who achieved semester averages of 3.6 to 3.79.
To be eligible for inclusion on either list, a student must have received letter grade evaluations on at least 12 hours during the term and must have completed all coursework for the term. An "incomplete" grade on a student's grade report precludes the student's inclusion on either dean's list.
The local honorees included:
Dean’s list of honors: Kasi Deann Wilson, of Oxford, and Baylee Christine Wills, of Sylacauga; and
Dean’s list of high honors: Logan Everett Tucker, of Ragland, and Randie Caroline Caine and Sydney Brooke Conville, of Sylacauga.