5 local high schools among top 100 in state, according to national publication

TALLADEGA -- U.S. News & World Report last week unveiled its 2020 Best High Schools rankings, with several schools in The Daily Home’s coverage area placing high on the list for Alabama.
The rankings cover more than 17,000 public high schools nationwide, with 357 of them in Alabama.
There are five schools in The Daily Home’s coverage area ranked in Alabama’s top 100, including Sylacauga High School (58), Fayetteville (67), Munford (71), Childersburg (75) and Pell City (92), with Lincoln High barely missing the top 100 at 104.
B.B. Comer Memorial High School came in at number 116, and Winterboro was at 155.
The bottom of the list was presented as a 106-way tie, with Talladega High School and Talladega County Central High School both included.
According to the article accompanying the list, the rankings focused on six factors: “college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
“College readiness measures participation and performance on (advanced placement) and (international baccalaureate) exams … This expansive edition ranks … schools across the nation … on how well they serve all students, regardless of economic or ethnic background.”
Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said Sylacauga’s ranking of 58th in the state put the school in the top 16% but noted the school was ranked 43rd in the state a year ago by the same publication.
“The metrics changed a little bit this year in that they did not count our graduation rate,” he said. “We’ve gone back and asked U.S. News & World Report to kind of clarify why they wouldn’t use our graduation rate, but they did use the graduation rates of some of the schools in our area. I think there’s some problems in how they’re calculating, but either way, regardless of those problems, it puts us in some pretty high company among high schools around our state and certainly in the nation.”
Segars added it was a great honor for the school to be recognized.
“Certainly, Chad Murphy, our principal at the high school, is doing a wonderful job with organizing his team, and the bottom line is we just have some great teachers that are doing great things in the classrooms,” he said. “My hat’s off to them. They’re doing a great job.”
Talladega County Schools
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said, “Talladega County Schools have a strong reputation both statewide and nationally for innovative practices. To have four high schools (ranked so highly) validates the tremendous effort by both students and teachers.
“Curriculum and instruction is designed to cover critical standards through project-based learning, advanced placement courses and the integration of technology to support student learning.
“The district continues to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) certification in all 17 schools as a means to provide real-world opportunities connected to college and experience in such fields as health care, building, construction, engineering and computer science.”
County Instruction Coordinator Emily Harris added, “Teachers provided intentional instruction and guidance related to ACT preparation and provided assessment opportunities for students to practice ACT-style questioning within their content areas. What an honor for these high schools to be recognized … I am proud of the exceptional work exhibited by our teachers and administrators.”
Fayetteville High School principal Amy Smith said, “To be named in the top 40 percent nationally is an incredible accomplishment that the Fayetteville faculty, staff and students have worked to achieve. This recognition exemplifies how everyone works tirelessly to ensure our students get the best education and continue to raise the standard for excellence.”
Nationally, Fayetteville is ranked 5,241 out of 17,792 schools.
Munford High Principal Seth Taylor added, “I think the 2020 Best School recognition is a testament to the focus and expectations that the teachers and students have of themselves. (MHS) prides itself on having high expectations, and we are excited about the growth that is taking place.”
Dr Quentin Lee, principal at Childersburg, said, “As a faculty, we redefined our mission statement and vision to reflect what we wanted to achieve. Our vision was to create a nationally recognized high school that provides opportunities, challenges students and teachers and builds a legacy of excellence. We are extremely proud of this recognition but are even more motivated to achieve more for our students and our community.”
Lincoln Principal Chad Bynum said, “We are extremely honored to receive this recognition. This award provides a sense of validation to the students, teachers and community of the hard work that is put into our children’s education.
“This recognition is a collective effort (by the) teachers, students, parents and community members. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s top best high schools.”
Rounding out the county high schools were B.B. Comer at 116, Winterboro at 155 and Talladega County Central High School in the 251 to 357 spot.
“The fact that some schools are not as high on the list does not mean that they are not performing well overall,” Lacey said. “It’s an honor to have schools (high) on the list, but the list is showcasing schools that met certain criteria set by US News & World Report.
“Winterboro, for instance, has been recognized nationally for project-based learning programs and technology integration. All of our schools have high graduation rates, and we’ve just gotten some promising ACT data, also.”
Pell City
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said despite being high in the rankings, Pell City is not satisfied with simply being in the top 100.
“Obviously, we want to be the best school in the state of Alabama,” Martin said.
Martin said the top-100 ranking comes thanks to the efforts of the high school's former principal, Dr. Anthony Dowdy, as well as acting Principal Holly Costello.
Costello, who has held the reigns since September, said she agreed with Martin that the high school should not be satisfied just being in the top 100.
Costello also complimented Martin on his vision for the school.
The system recently hired Dowdy’s permanent replacement after he retired last September. Dr. Danny Steele will take over the reigns at the high school starting in June. Costello said she feels hiring Steele is a good step in increasing excellence at the school.
Talladega High
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said he was not familiar enough with the USNWR methodology to comment on Talladega High School’s placement on the list.
Staff writers Shane Dunaway and Taylor Mitchell contributed to this report.