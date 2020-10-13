4 with local convictions granted parole by state

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled 138 hearings last week, including 14 with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Of those 14, three were paroled, one was granted a medical parole and one case was continued. One of the parolees was 34 years into a life sentence. The remainder were denied.
Al Jay Lockett, Donald Wayne Smith Jr. and James Corey Woods were all granted parole following hearings Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to a release from the board.
Lockett, 60, was serving a life sentence for, among numerous other charges, escape in the first degree in St. Clair County, three counts of theft of property in the first degree from Montgomery County in 1983, and escape from Macon and Elmore counties, among others. He was given his life sentence in 1986, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Smith, 63, was serving 20 years for escape in the second degree in Talladega County as well as numerous burglary and receiving convictions in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Woods, 43, had been serving 25 years in prison for numerous first-degree theft convictions in Talladega and Coosa counties.
The medical release was granted to Kenneth Allen Oden, 66, serving 16 years for possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2016 and five counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Etowah County. The nature of his medical condition was not immediately available.
The hearing for Ismal Woods, 35, was continued.
Woods has convictions for four counts of robbery in the first degree in Tuscaloosa and Madison counties, arson in the second degree in Talladega County in 2013 and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle in Madison County in 2019.
Among those who had their paroles denied were James Harry Weaver, 47, who is serving two concurrent 12-year terms for rape in the second degree and manslaughter, both in Talladega County, but in unrelated cases.
Weaver pleaded guilty to the rape charge in July of 2016, according to court records; The victim appears to have been a family friend who was between the ages of 12 and 16 at the time the abuse occured, in Lincoln.
Weaver pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge about four months later, in November 2016.
That charge involved an accident on Jackson Trace Road on June 5, 2016. Weaver was driving drunk at the time; his wife was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, and his 17-year-old stepdaughter was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston and then to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where she died about a week later. Two other adults and a juvenile were also injured in the accident.
The other inmates who will be staying behind bars for a while include Christopher Keith Catchings, who has convictions for receiving stolen property, promoting prison contraband, robbery in the third degree, burglary in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, all in Talladega County; Timothy Baker Barnett, 40, serving 20 years for escape in the second degree and 30 counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle in Lawrence County; Corey Griffin, serving a life sentence for receiving stolen property in the first degree in St. Clair County and robbery in the first degree in Montgomery County; Makail Dejuan Hardy, 39, serving 25 years for robbery in the first degree in St. Clair County as well as a parole violation; Landon Hugh Vincent, serving 48 months for distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County earlier this year; Martez Garrett, serving 20 years for robbery in the first degree in Talladega in 2010; Bobby Joe Gordon, serving 15 years, for possession, escape, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and burglary in Talladega, Mobile, Calhoun and Cherokee counties; and Donald Warren, currently serving 15 years for arson in the second degree from Talladega County in 2018. He has previous convictions in Talladega County for felony domestic violence and theft of property in the first degree in Shelby County. He was on parole on the theft charge when he pleaded guilty to the arson.