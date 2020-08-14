4 with local convictions denied parole, 8 have hearings coming up

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard 120 cases this week, granting parole in 33 and continuing four, according to a press release. All four cases on this week’s docket with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair Counties were denied.
The four included Wendell Roberts, now 60, who pleaded guilty to murder in St. Clair County in 1991. Prior to his arrest on the murder charge in 1990, Roberts had been incarcerated for five counts of burglary in Jefferson County in 1983 and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property in the first degree in Talladega County.
He is serving a life sentence and was previously denied parole in October.
Mark Anthony Carruba, serving 20 years for manslaughter in Shelby County, was also denied parole this week.
Carruba was previously sentenced to prison for second-degree sodomy and inticing a child for immoral purposes in St. Clair County in 2000. He served a year in prison, was released and then was charged once again with second-degree sodomy and inticing a child for immoral purposes in St. Clair, plus sexual abuse in the first degree in St. Clair and Shelby, for which he was sentenced to 10 years. He also has a conviction for violating the sex offender registration and notification act.
Mark Mundy Harrison was also turned down by the board this week. He is serving 20 years for convictions for escape in the second degree and manufacture of a controlled substance in Calhoun County in 2009. He has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree from Talladega and Calhoun counties in 2006.
Also denied was Norman Cherell Keith, who is serving 20 years for burglary in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance from Talladega County. He has previous convictions for burglary and escape in the second degree from Coosa County in 2000 and two counts of burglary and four counts of felony theft from Talladega County in 1992.
Up next
The board is expected to hear another 104 cases in the coming week, including eight with previous convictions in either Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Aleah Sherie Hare is serving a five-year sentence for SORNA violations in St. Clair County in 2019 and 2020, according to a press release. She was previously convicted, in 2013, of two counts of having sex with a 16-year-old student while she was a school employee. She was sentenced to one year on those charges.
Jimmy Fred Wiley is serving 20 years in prison stemming from a 2004 conviction for one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy in St. Clair County in 2004. He has served 15 years and 10 months of that sentence.
Wiley’s victim was a girl under the age of 12 at the time of the offense.
Jerry Lewis Bradford is also serving time for a violent offense, particularly two counts of first-degree robbery in Talladega County in 1994. He has served 26 years of a 36-year sentence. While incarcerated on those charges, according to a release from the board, he was also sentenced to 10 years for promoting prison contraband in Elmore County.
Justin Lee Parker is serving four years in prison for burglary in the third degree in St. Clair County in 2019 and has previous convictions for rape in the second degree in Jefferson County in 2016, burglary in the third degree in St. Clair County in 2015 and SORNA violation in Blount County from 2012.
Holly Christian Arnold is in prison for manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and two probation violations from Talladega County. Arnold was given a 20-year prison sentence and has served 11 years and 10 months.
Wesley Robert Burton is serving three years for possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County earlier this year, with four previous convictions for burglary in the third degree from 1995.
Shawn Michael Bevel was sentenced to four years for burglary in the third degree and receiving stolen property in the third degree in St. Clair County earlier this year. He previously served time for possession of a controlled substance in Madison County in 2016.
Gregory Brian Masters was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2019. He was sentenced to 65 months in prison. He has a previous conviction for distribution in 2015, also in St. Clair.
Brian Allen Black was incarcerated for 84 months for distribution of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance out of Tallapoosa County, with previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of precursor chemicals, burglary in the third degree and receiving stolen property in the second degree in Coosa, Tallapoosa, Talladega and Clay counties.