4 with local convictions denied parole, 1 dropped from docket, another continued

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles took up 101 cases this week, including six cases connected to Talladega or St. Clair counties.
The case of Justin W. Bearden, serving 154 months for some 27 different property crimes in Etowah and St. Clair counties, was dropped from the docket, and the case of Secillup Joe Welch, convicted of armed robbery in Talladega County, was continued.
All of the local cases were denied, according to a series of press releases.
These included Casey Shane Shell, who has served nine years and two months of a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary in St. Clair County; Kimberliegh Ann Duffy (60 months for promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation in St. Clair County, plus previous convictions for theft, robbery, distribution and theft by deception in Madison County and theft by deception in Limestone County); Jamarian Quortez Thornton (life, for assault in the second degree in St. Clair County and murder in Lee County); and Frederick Levelle Hampton (20 years for 11 non-violent crimes in Madison County and promoting prison contraband in the second degree in Talladega County.)