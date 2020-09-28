4 seats will be decided by runoff elections in St. Clair municipalities next week (with photos)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Residents of three St. Clair County municipalities will go to the polls for runoff elections next week.
Residents of Pell City, Ashville and Sprinville will vote Oct. 6 to decide races left unsettled by the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
In Pell City, voters will look to decide the contest for District 4’s school board seat. Incumbent Tammie Williams will face challenger Greg Crump. On Aug. 25, Williams received 297 votes, and Crump garnered 290, so neither gained the 50 percent plus one needed to avoid a runoff. The original race also included Shulanda Keller, who placed third with 71 votes.
In Ashville, Kiley Phillips and Edward Roscoe Lane are headed to a runoff for the Place 5 council seat. Phillips garnered the most votes with 231 on Aug. 25, followed by Lane with 216 and Curtis Phillips with 163.
In a race featuring three or more candidates, if nobody receives the 50 percent plus one needed to claim an outright victory, the top two advance to a runoff.
The winner of Tuesday’s Ashville runoff will replace Charles E. Williams, who did not seek re-election.
Springville will have two runoff elections.
The first is for City Council District 6, where Chip Martin and Marshall Parker will face off. Martin and Parker both received 53 votes Aug. 25. They advanced after securing more votes than James Wolfe and Janelle Ayres-Adams, who received 39 and 20, respectively. Incumbent David Jones did not run for another term.
The other runoff is for council District 7 and will feature incumbent Sherry Reaves against Jeff Martin. Reaves received 136 votes to Martin’s 140 on Aug. 25. Kevin Early did not make the runoff after receiving 26 votes.