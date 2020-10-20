3-year-old Riverside girl dies after accident involving motor vehicle

RIVERSIDE -- A young girl from Riverside has died following an accident involving a motor vehicle.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said a 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. Monday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. Russell said she died of head injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
Sgt. Jake Riley, of the Riverside Police Department, said the incident appears to have been an accident, but that he can offer no further information at this time.
“It's an ongoing investigation,” Riley said.