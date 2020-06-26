3 with local convictions granted parole this week by state board

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Three inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties were granted parole this week following hearings by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
According to a press release, the board considered 110 cases this week, including nine local cases. A total of 29 paroles were granted, including the three local ones.
The only one of three who had any convictions categorized as violent was Andrew Jerome “Doughboy” Pearson, 39.
According to Alabama Department of Corrections records, Pearson was convicted of robbery in the first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and has served 20 years and eight months, presumably including pre-trial jail credit.
The other local parolees are serving time on non-violent offenses.
David Eugene Friend, 51, was convicted of escape in the second degree in Talladega County in 2012 while serving time for forgery and promotion of prison contraband in Montgomery County. According to the Department of Corrections, he had served seven years and nine months of his sentence.
Douglas A. Sweener, 35, had convictions for manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, escape in the first degree and criminal mischief in the first degree from St. Clair County, as well as various drug charges in Jefferson County.
He was serving a 15-year sentence on the Jefferson County charges, according to the Department of Corrections. Including jail credit, he had served just under three years of his sentence.
This week’s list of hearings included three people with local ties serving time for murder; all three were denied parole, including Jimmy Ray Hurst, Charles Dewayne Turner (convicted of attempted murder in Talladega County in 1990 and murder in Lee County in 2008) and Howie Bush (convicted of murder in St. Clair County in 1998).
Jack Brian Raley, Jason Lee Burnett and Travis Tavars Fluker were all denied parole this week as well.