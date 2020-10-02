3 with local convictions granted parole by state

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles considered 97 cases during the past week, including seven for inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Three of the seven were granted parole, according to a press release from the board.
Jeremy Brian Deloach, 37, was convicted of two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree in St. Clair County and theft of property in the first degree in Talladega County in 2019 and was sentenced to 72 months in prison. He was granted parole for the second time this week.
Deloach has previous convictions for third-degree burglary, manufacture of a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County, and was granted parole on those charges in 2014, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Christopher Cody Masters, 27, was also granted parole after serving time for receiving stolen property in the second degree in Talladega County, receiving stolen property in the first degree in Marion County and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property in the second degree in Lauderdale County.
The other parolee this week was Chris Gaddis, 49, who was serving a six-year sentence on two counts of forgery in the second degree from Talladega County from earlier this year.
The board was less lenient toward Rodney F. Bell, 48, who is serving three years in prison for felony assault in St. Clair County and 50 years for burglary in the first degree in Lee County.
Also denied were Patrick Kevin Reed, 57, serving a five-year sentence for rape in the second degree in Talladega County, and Deandre C. Rhoden, 41, serving 85 months for theft of property in the third degree in Talladega County earlier this year. He has three prior felony conviction for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, also in Talladega County.
Melissa Ann Tinney, 33, was denied as well. She was convicted earlier this year for obstruction of justice in Talladega County and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.