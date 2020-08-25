3 with convictions in local area granted parole by state

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Of the nine people with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties coming before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles last week, three were paroled, three were continued, two were denied and one was removed from the docket, according to press releases issued throughout the week.
The board granted the requests of Holly Christian Arnold (serving 20 years for manufacture of and possession of a controlled substance and two probation violations in Talladega County in 2009), Wesley Robert Burton (three years for possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2020) and Gregory Brian Masters (65 months for possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2019).
The board turned down Jimmy Fred Wiley (serving 20 years for first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy, all involving a girl under the age of 12, in St. Clair County in 2004) and Brian Allen Black (84 months for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in Tallapoosa County, but with previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of precursor chemicals, burglary and receiving stolen property in Coosa, Tallapoosa, Talladega and Clay counties).
Jerry Lewis Bradford (36 years for two counts of first-degree robbery in Talladega County), Justin Lee Parker (four years for burglary in St. Clair County in 2019) and Shawn Michael Bevel (four years for burglary and receiving stolen property in St. Clair County in 2020) all had their cases continued, according to the ABPP press releases.
Aleah Sherie Hare was also scheduled to be on last week’s docket, but apparently her name was removed. Hare is serving a five-year sentence for violating the sex offender registration and notification act in St. Clair County in 2019 and 2020. She was previously convicted of two counts of having sex with a 16-year-old student while she was a school employee.