3 staff members at St. Clair state prison, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGVILLE -- The Alabama Department of Corrections has released another update on COVID-19 in its prison system, including several staff members at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility and one inmate.
A press release from the ADOC on Friday says the department was informed via self-reporting that three staff members at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville and one staff member at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore have tested positive for COVID-19.
The department said those individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care providers.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members.
Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine as advised.
Seventy-six COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred twenty-five staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
The ADOC has also confirmed one inmate at St. Clair has tested positive for COVID-19. All existing quarantine protocols or newly implemented practices, as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted state medical director, are being maintained at each facility where positive inmates are housed.
Currently, ADOC’s OHS is awaiting final laboratory results on 59 pending tests.
One hundred total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the ADOC’s inmate population, 62 of which remain active