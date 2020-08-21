3 school board seats will be up for grabs Tuesday in Pell City (with photos)

PELL CITY -- With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, The Daily Home asked local candidates to submit some information about themselves and answer a few questions.
The questions were the same for all candidates.
Below is some information on school board candidates in Pell City and their answers to four questions.
School Board District 3
Laurie M. Henderson
Laurie Mize Henderson is the incumbent running for school board District 3. She has been married to Blaine Henderson for 17 years, and the two have three children, all of whom attend Pell City Schools. Henderson graduated from Pell City High School as valedictorian in 1995 and went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Montevallo and a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. She is the president of the Law Office of Laurie Mize Henderson, P.C. She is a former president of the school board.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Normally, I would say funding is the largest issue facing our schools. However, currently, our largest issue is the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically, how we safely and effectively educate the student body during the 2020-21 school year. We have adopted and will be strictly enforcing a comprehensive reopening plan for our system. We want everyone to feel safe in our schools. Therefore, we put great effort into producing one of the best reopening plans you will find in the state. Although our plan is a subject to change as we receive new information from the state BOE or the ADPH, it will be followed and well-implemented.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am the right person for the job because I have been here. I was elected to the Pell City Board of Education in 2012 and again in 2016. Prior to that, I served as an attorney for the board. Over the years I served in that capacity, I regularly attended meetings. I am proud of the accomplishments made during my tenure. The experience and knowledge you gain attending meetings and then actually serving on the BOE can not be gained otherwise. To truly understand and appreciate what goes into serving on the Board of Education, you have to be there, learning and growing along the way.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
This is perhaps my favorite question. I can’t brag enough on each and every member I currently serve with. We have accomplished so many positive things over the past several years. I would encourage everyone to look at what we have accomplished in the areas of new hires, to career tech programs, to reaching that long sought after 1:1 initiative goal of providing students access to a Chromebook, and so many other areas. If there were one area I would like to see progress in, it would probably be funding.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
If re-elected, my first priority will be to thank every person who made it possible for me to have the continued privilege and honor of serving. From there, my continued priority will be offering my time, resources and talent to best serve the interest of the Pell City school system. In my humble opinion, Pell City has one of the best school systems in the state. I love our students, employees and parents. I will continue to serve them to the best of my ability and move our system forward.
Demetria Shepard
Demetria Shepard, nee Threatt, is running for school board District 3. She is 28 years old and a senior at Jacksonville State University studying exercise science and wellness with a clinical concentration. She also works at Pell City Internal and Family Medicine. She has worked there for five years and also works at St Vincent’s St Clair Hospital on the night shift. She said she has a love of both her jobs, and her final goal is to become a physician’s assistant. She has been married to Kirakias Shepard for two years. He currently serves as teacher and defensive line coach at St Clair County High School. She has not previously held public office.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
One challenge is going to be maintaining the technological needs of our system. Even though we have enough devices for each student, we have to make sure our technology is kept current and our broadband supports the demands of technology. Especially now, since some are doing virtual learning, we have to stay up to date with technology. It’s a must!
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am an essential worker. Therefore, I will be an asset to the school board as I bring a great deal of knowledge and skills. I will be able to help our stakeholders feel comfortable, knowing that someone is on the board that has this type of expertise, able to assist in making critical decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
I am familiar with staff development assessment tools, curriculum assessments, facilities and transportation and the budgeting process. Our community deserves someone on the school board who has integrity, is dedicated, committed, student-focused, honest, fair and a unifying spirit. I am that person.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
I am interested in becoming a member of the Pell City BOE to provide educational opportunities for all students and to enhance the quality of the educational programs in the district Pre-K through grade 12; and promote vocational programs as well as academic programs, sports, improving facilities and to make a positive impact in our community. Also, provide an environment that will electrify the entire city.
I want to help make this school district the very best. Families will hear about all the great things we are doing and will move to Pell City.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
To help secure adequate funding for the school district. Our children, our teachers and our parents deserve better. Utility companies, insurance companies, etc. have lobbyists. We need to be lobbying for our children and teachers. I will be a lobbyist for our children and teachers. Our elected officials used education to get elected; but they don’t support education. I will hold them accountable. The city of Pell City needs to add additional funding to the school system. The state of Alabama needs to fully fund our school districts. Teachers should not have to spend their personal funds to purchase items for their classrooms. I will be a voice for our students, teachers and parents.
School Board District 4
Tammie Williams
Tammie Williams, nee Doleman, is the incumbent running for school board District 4. Williams is 54 years old and married to Ronald Williams. The couple has two children. Williams graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering. She received a Masters in Business Administration from Samford University. Williams works as an electrical engineer for Alabama Power Company. Williams was first elected to the board in 2012 and currently serves as its president.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
For our school system, the most immediate challenge is navigating the pandemic for our students, teachers and staff. We are constantly monitoring the changing situation with guidance from the state Department of Education, the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Public Health, CDC and local information. This is a fluid situation, and we ask for patience, flexibility and grace. Outside of pandemic issues, secure and consistent funding of our schools is always a concern for school systems. Being able to maintain or increase funding allows our school system to increase class and programming opportunities for our students, staff training and expand facilities when needed.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I was active in Pell City Schools long before I was a school board member; our children are PCHS graduates. I have built positive and respectful relationships with teachers, students and administration. My education background provides a framework for me to understand the need for students to have an engaging and challenging academic foundation. Also, I am involved with numerous organizations and boards that are education based, such as The Literacy Council and Bold Goals Education Committee. Lastly, I love the students, teachers and staff of the Pell City school system. I want to do everything I can as a board member to make this a premier school system.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
Our current school board has maintained fiscally sound practices as is evidenced by our exemplary annual audits. We have expanded class offerings and increased dual enrollment participation with Jeff State. We have created career and workforce opportunities for our students by partnering with local businesses. We have completed several needed capital improvement projects. Our one-to-one initiative is complete; but the pandemic has made us realize that although we have electronic devices in place for our students, there is still a need for connectivity. We are working on possible solutions for reliable internet connectivity from home for our students.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
One of our first priorities will be to work with the superintendent to secure funding and resources to expand and/or upgrade our computer infrastructure within the school system as well as find reasonable options for our students to have internet capability for those that do not have access at home. It has become apparent that this will be a situation that we must address due to the current state we are in with the pandemic. We also recognize that when we are on the other side of this pandemic, we will continue to need to have the capability to provide instruction in an online environment when necessary.
Shulanda Keller
Shulanda Keller, nee Threatt, is running for school board District 4. She is 44 years old and works as an executive assistant with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. She holds an associate degree in medical administration, a bachelor’s in business administration and is completing a master’s degree in executive leadership and will graduate in December. She is married to Maurice Keller, and together, they have four daughters -- Demetria, Kendall, Katelyn and Kyra. Keller has not previously held public office
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Academics are very important to me, and I’m dedicated to the success of every student. There is a gap in reading, and I want to help (develop) a plan to close the gap. I would like to help bridge the gap and bring all of our elementary schools up to par. Reading is fundamental, and it is my desire to help those who have fallen behind. I will meet the challenge by being open, honest and transparent to all. We need to make our schools more successful in order to bring in more businesses and attract new people. The more successful schools are, the more successful our city becomes.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am the right person because I have a heart for children. I’ve served children and youth in the Pell City area for over 20 years. As an outreach administrator, I organized and helped 150 less fortunate children yearly with Christmas and school supplies, and over 90% of those helped were in the school system. I’ve led several fundraising efforts for children and families in the PCSS. I continue to serve through my outreach ministry at my church. My goal is to see every child succeed no matter what. My heart is in the right place. I will lead with great character, integrity and professionalism at all times.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
The current administration has done a great job of being a united front. I respect them all, but there is a huge gap with using technology. Communication with the parents is lacking. When we serve our districts, we are called to serve every student. Accountability is necessary. The board works for people of this community, and their voices should be heard. I want to hear all of our children, all parents and all educators.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
My first priority is to show principals, teachers, counselors, principals, janitors, lunchroom workers, nurses and staff how much we appreciate them during these difficult times. I want to find and figure a way out to celebrate them big.
Greg Crump
I am Greg Crump, a lifelong resident of Pell City. Married to my rock, Abbie Tyson Crump, for 16 years. We have three beautiful children. Bailey is 12, going to Duran South and a junior high cheerleader. Allie is 8 and going into third grade at Kennedy, and Tyson is 4 in Pre-K. I have a passion for improving the Pell City school system. I have never been one to sit on the sidelines. I am ready to be more involved and make the tough decisions so our schools can be the best in our region.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
I feel the biggest challenge facing our school board over the next four years is here now. It’s the coronavirus, and how we act and deal with it now will have lingering effects. Also, population growth, which will come with school growth. Do we have a five-10-year plan to prepare for the future? Pell City is growing by leaps and bounds, and we have to be prepared for it.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I’m a leader with a passion, a leader for the children, a leader for the school teacher and, most importantly, a leader for you, the taxpayer. I love Pell City and her residents, and our school system has endless possibilities. We can be fiscally conservative but still also think outside the box to improve the overall school experience for our children.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
I’m not gonna judge the current administration from the sidelines. You can't really judge a group's performance without seeing what they see, the data they receive. I feel the school attendance policy that went into effect last school year was a little harsh and misguided. I don’t feel you should have to miss a field trip if you have been absent more than three days. At some point, we are punishing the students for their parents’ actions. I strongly feel that schools are here to serve the community, not the community to serve the schools.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
Really tackle the budget, whether you were for the proposed tax increase or against it last year, I feel we can all say it was poorly executed. My first few months, I will be definitely looking for places that we may be able to cut. Also growth, we may need some facility upgrades, but I feel we can do a better job of taking care of what we already have. We do have some older buildings; at some point, we have to make tough decisions on whether we are losing money long term by keeping the maintenance up on these outdated facilities. We have to have a five-10 year-plan for growth.
School Board District 5
Eldon Hall
Eldon Hall, 81, is the incumbent running for school board District 5. Hall is retired but previously served as both a pastor and manufacturing manager. Hall has a bachelor’s degree in Bible and English, and a master’s in religious education. He is married to Brenda Hall, and they have two children and five grandchildren. Hall was appointed to the board in 2019.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Considering what we are presently experiencing with the COVID-19 virus and potential unexpected consequences, it is impossible to predict the next big challenge that may occur during the next four years. However, because of the virus, this school year and possibly the next will be crucial for all students. How to structure the system to provide instruction and to make sure no student is below the expected level is a daunting task for all stakeholders and those in government who guide local decisions.
The next challenge is completion of the new junior high school.
Why are you the right person for this job?
Because of my present experience on the board. I have firsthand knowledge of the present needs and have been a part of the projected resolution of those needs. I am not a politician, but my years in the successful management of factories have equipped me to handle complex decisions utilizing conservative values, integrity and financial management skills.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
Because the present board has worked together, we have begun a long-anticipated track field that will be completed in a few months. With the Pell City Council, we negotiated a lasting financial agreement for the sharing of local sales tax. We are on track to break ground for the construction of the new junior high school with no need for local funding. We approved the refurbishing and expansion of the Coosa Valley Elementary School cafeteria that will be available at the beginning of this school year. We will continue to work with the St. Clair County school system in relation to boundaries, shared taxes and bus transportation.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
The responsibility of any board member is to assure the continued and proper instruction of all students and to monitor the finances. In this role, my first priority is to listen intently to the concerns of all those impacted by school board decisions, while seeking an in-depth understanding of the requirements placed upon our system by those who issue new decrees and restrictions. The desire to find “common ground” solutions is perhaps the most difficult of all goals, since so many are involved in this process. I can only go forward with a firm resolve to handle with integrity and conservative values each problem that is placed before me.
Norman Wilder
Norman Wilder, 57, is running for school board District 5. Wilder has four children, three of whom currently attend school in Pell City. He is a graduate of Pell City High School and currently works in sales at Town & Country Ford and has also worked as an insurance agent. Before his current bid for office, Wilder served on the Pell City Board of Education for 12 years.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest challenge facing the Pell City school system is the same thing that is facing each and everyone of us everyday: the unknown obstacles that continue to occur daily, weekly, even monthly. The best way to face those challenges is with common sense and experience. I offer both, with 12 prior years of Pell City Board of Education experience that will serve the students of Pell City along with the outstanding faculty and staff who are in place in the Pell CIty school system.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am the right person for the District 5 Board of Education seat because I have 12 years of experience on the Board of Education. I am a graduate of Pell City High School. I have three children who currently attend the Pell City school system and one who has already graduated from Pell City. For 23 years, I owned and operated an insurance agency in Pell City. After selling the agency, I chose to continue working right here in Pell City at Town & Country Ford. I love Pell City! I believe in Pell City! I want to make a difference in the future leaders of Pell City!
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
I choose not to speak about the current administration
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
My first priority is to give the Pell City school system exactly what it deserves -- 110 percent of my effort to be the best I can be and for the Pell City school system to be the best it can be!