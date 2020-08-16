3 residents test positive for COVID-19 at state veterans home in Pell City

Three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced.

The results were confirmed Friday after a round of tests this week for each of the home’s 220 residents, the ADVA said.

The residents are the first at the Pell City home to test positive during the pandemic. Ten employees at the home have tested positive since July.

“Much like the private nursing homes in Alabama, the state’s four veterans homes have the most vulnerable and high risk population,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said in a press release. “Over the past five months, we have followed precautionary guidelines and taken appropriate measures, such as universal testing, restrictions on outside visitors, meticulous screening of residents and staff, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and other safe medical practices.”

The ADVA said it tests and quarantines employees and residents who experience symptoms and anyone who may have a potential exposure through outside medical appointments or community exposure.

Health Management Resources of Alabama tests each resident at the state’s four veterans homes weekly to try to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by identifying and isolating asymptomatic cases.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working with the state veterans homes on all reported positive cases.

