3 from Springville signs college softball scholarships (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- Three players from Springville High School have committed to continuing their softball careers on the collegiate level.
Seniors Tatum Bartlett and Karli Davidson both signed scholarship papers with Wallace State Community College in Dothan, while senior Regan Cornelius signed with Snead State Community College.
Springville head coach Brandon Easterwood said he’s proud of his players both on and off the field.
”These three players are all outstanding students. They maintain high GPAs and excel in the classroom. I am proud of their character and the example of leadership they are in our school,” Easterwood said.
Karli Davidson
This will be Davidson’s third year on varsity. She pitches but can be used in multiple areas on the field. She said her college coach plans to utilize her mostly in the pitching circle.
Davidson has played softball for a decade, including eight years with travel teams. She also plays for Springville’s varsity volleyball team.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity, especially with everything going on,” said Davidson. “I am also thankful (Wallace-Dothan) Coach (David) Russo gave me the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career.”
As a sophomore, Davidson played in 48 games and hit eight home runs. During her junior year, which was cut short due to the pandemic, she added two more homers.
“Karli is a very hard worker. She is committed to the game, committed to getting better, and she makes her teammates better as well,” Easterwood said. “She is very versatile and she’s a big part of our team because I can use her in a lot of places.”
Tatum Bartlett
Bartlett is also entering her third year on Springville’s varsity. She plays multiple positions for the Tigers, including catcher, pitcher and outfielder.
She said she plans to pitcher and play outfield in college.
Bartlett said she began her softball career at age 4 and started playing travel softball at age 7. She said she looks forward to playing softball in college.
“It’s exciting,” Bartlett said. “It’s good to know I have two more years to play if the (2021) season is canceled.”
As a sophomore, Bartlett had a .714 batting average.
“Tatum is definitely a leader by example. She’s always going as fast and as hard as she can to prove that she can make that play.” Easterwood said. “She gives 100 percent on the field all the time and does that in every sport she plays.”
Bartlett also plays varsity volleyball and basketball.
Reagan Cornelius
Cornelius is preparing for her second year with Springville’s varsity. She pitches and plays infield and first base. She became a starter during her first year on varsity in 2020.
Cornelius struck out 14 in 8.1 innings in the circle during the pandemic-shortened season. She said she will pitch in college.
She has also played on travel teams for eight of the 10 years she has played softball.
“I feel like I can carry [softball] into my adult life. I’m glad that it's not over, and that has saved a lot of tears,” said Cornelius.
Said Easterwood, “I would say [Cornelius] is devoted to her craft; she works hard to be a really good pitcher, and being left-handed, she spins the ball really well. I’m really excited to see what she does this year. I think she’s going to have a great senior season because she’s going to get a chance to prove what she can do.”