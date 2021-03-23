2021 All-St Clair County softball team honored at county tournament

SPRINGVILLE — Following the St. Clair County softball tournament, the following athletes were named to the All-St. Clair County softball team:
MVP Makalyn Kyser, Tatum Bartlett, Graci Black and Reagan Cornelius (Springville); Maddie Barfield, Carmen Terry and Jana Morrow (Moody); Brooklyn Sertell and Aubri Giardina (St. Clair County High School); Samantha Hennings (Victory Christian); Jayda Burgess (Ashville); and Sammie Day Jones (Ragland).
St. Clair County Schools athletics director Wayne Trucks presented the all-county medals following the championship game.