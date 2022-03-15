 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021-22 All-St. Clair County basketball teams recognized

St. Clair County Schools recently recognized its 2021-22 all-county boys and girls basketball teams. 

The girls team includes Sera Beth Potter (Ashville); Destany Chattman and Tori Pyles (Moody); Sammie Day-Jones, Cadence Buchanan and Campbell Adams (Ragland); Jayla Whitsey (St. Clair County); Makalyn Kyser, Farrah Hawkins, Bella Bullington and MVP Abbie Talton (Springville). The Head Coach of the Year award went to Springville’s Warren House. 

The boys team includes Ashton Van (Ashville); Carson Dillashaw, Davion Dozier and Mason Trimm (Moody); D.J. Turner, Jordan Turner and Kentrell Turner (Ragland); Gavin Gooch, Cason Kersh and MVP Derek Moore. The Head Coach of the Year for the boys team went to first year Springville head coach Jeremy Monceaux.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

Tags