2021-22 All-St. Clair County basketball teams recognized

St. Clair County Schools recently recognized its 2021-22 all-county boys and girls basketball teams.
The girls team includes Sera Beth Potter (Ashville); Destany Chattman and Tori Pyles (Moody); Sammie Day-Jones, Cadence Buchanan and Campbell Adams (Ragland); Jayla Whitsey (St. Clair County); Makalyn Kyser, Farrah Hawkins, Bella Bullington and MVP Abbie Talton (Springville). The Head Coach of the Year award went to Springville’s Warren House.
The boys team includes Ashton Van (Ashville); Carson Dillashaw, Davion Dozier and Mason Trimm (Moody); D.J. Turner, Jordan Turner and Kentrell Turner (Ragland); Gavin Gooch, Cason Kersh and MVP Derek Moore. The Head Coach of the Year for the boys team went to first year Springville head coach Jeremy Monceaux.