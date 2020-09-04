2 with local convictions granted parole by state, 7 others turned down

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- During the past week, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles considered 168 cases, including 12 with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Among the cases with local connections, two were granted parole, seven were denied and the other three were continued.
Among those turned down for parole were former Ragland City Councilman Myron Timothy “Tim” Yarbrough, 50, serving life for two counts of sodomy in the first degree and one count of rape in the first degree involving a child under 12; Carlos Van Dyke Fuller, serving a life sentence on a 2002 first-degree robbery conviction in Talladega County; James Willie Rogers Jr., who was convicted of receiving stolen property in the first degree in St. Clair County but is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in Etowah County; Tyler Jackson Cowan, serving life, for six counts of breaking into and entering a vehicle and three counts of theft of property in the first degree in St. Clair County and drug trafficking in Calhoun County. According to Department of Corrections records, he had nine prior felonies as well.
Also denied were Jordan Demon Patterson, 15 years for theft of property in the first degree, assault in the first degree and shooting into an occupied building or vehicle in Talladega County; Emilio Eduardo Rivera Jr., serving 30 months for receiving stolen property in St. Clair County earlier this year; and Brian Eugene Trammell, serving 20 years for distribution of a controlled substance and theft by deception in the second degree from St. Clair County in 2003.
Parole was granted to Jordan Allan Robinson, serving 30 months for receiving stolen property in the first degree in St. Clair County earlier this year, and Tony Lee Wallace, serving 15 years for distribution of drug paraphernalia, criminal tampering in the first degree, theft of property in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of burglar's tools from Talladega County in 2018 and 2019.
The cases against Makail Dejuan Hardy, Landon Hugh Vincent and Ismal Woods were all continued.