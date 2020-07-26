2-vehicle accident on I-20 takes life of Talladega man

PELL CITY -- A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 near Pell City on Friday night claimed the life of Talladega man.
Terry Wayne Blankenship, 23, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma at the scene of the accident by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
Russell said Blankenship was driving a Cadillac CTS eastbound on the interstate when he struck the rear of an 18-wheeler near the 159 mile marker. The truck driver was not injured, and there was no one else in the vehicle with Blankenship.
Russell said Blankenship was pronounced at 10:48 p.m.
The accident is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Further information on the accident was not readily available Sunday afternoon.