2-vehicle accident injuries one on U.S. 231

PELL CITY -- A two vehicle accident on U.S. 231 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Pell City Fire Department Battalion Chief Joey Vaughan said the driver of a black sedan was transported by ambulance to Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.
Vaughan said that the accident involved the sedan and a Jeep Wrangler going northbound on 231 near the intersection with 19th Street. Vaughan said none of the passengers in the Jeep were injured.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said his department is looking into the cause of the accident.
The accident is the second to take place Wednesday afternoon. The previous one also took place on Hwy 231 just hours before. The first accident involved a dump truck that turned over, but no one was injured.