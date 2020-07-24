2 state inmates with convictions in St. Clair Co. granted parole

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard 81 cases during the past week and granted parole to 10 inmates, including two with convictions in St. Clair County.
No inmates from Talladega County were granted parole this week.
The two parolees with St. Clair County convictions were Timothy Frost for burglary in the third degree, possession of burglar’s tools and escape in the third degree, and Kevin Lewis Estes for various theft and forgery charges. Estes also has convictions from Etowah County.
There are 93 more parole hearings set for next week, including six from Talladega or St. Clair.
Joseph Ryan Castleberry is incarcerated on fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, breaking into and entering a vehicle and four counts of distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County.
Kenneth Euguene Harris has convictions for theft of property in the second degree in Talladega and Walker counties, and escape in the second degree from Barbour County. He is serving a life sentence for murder in Calhoun County from 1993.
Glen Keith McCulloch is serving time for possession of a controlled substance and burglary in the third degree from Talladega County in 2019.
Antonio Dewayne Mack is incarcerated for promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County in 2016 while behind bars for assault in the second degree, theft of property in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, theft of property in the second degree, arson in the first degree and unidentified class B felonies from Montgomery County.
Rusty Donovan Truex has convictions for felony drug paraphernalia and two counts of burglary in the second degree in Talladega County, and violation of the sex offender notification and registration act in Talladega and Calhoun counties.
Turex is on the registry for a conviction for rape in the second degree of a 15-year-old girl in Coosa County in 2002.
Floyd Barry Truitt is in prison for two counts of felony possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of a controlled substance from St. Clair County from 2019.