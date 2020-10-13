2 SCCHS football players test positive for COVID-19, team’s next 2 games canceled

ODENVILLE -- St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard announced that two football players from St. Clair County High School have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Howard, the two athletes who tested positive along with the rest of the Saints football team and staff will be in quarantine over the next 14 days as of Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The next two SCCHS football games scheduled for Oct. 16 against Center Point and Oct. 23 against Hayden will be canceled.
The Saints will return to action Friday, Oct. 30, at John Carroll Catholic in Birmingham. It will be the Saints’ last game of the season.