2 locally targeted by scammers claiming to be with Social Security Administration

TALLADEGA -- At least two Talladega residents recently reported being targeted by a similar telephone scam, according to incident and offense reports over the past weekend.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the first victim, a 65-year-old male, said he was contacted Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, between 2:30 and 4 by a person with a foreign accent who claimed to work for the Social Security Administration and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller told him he would need to purchase four $500 Walmart gift cards in order to unlock his Social Security number. The victim did so, then gave the numbers on the gift cards to the caller. He then apparently realized his mistake and contacted police. It was too late, however, to prevent the scammers from using the numbers to collect the victim’s $2,000.
Thompson said the number displayed on the victim’s phone actually was for the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim called back while an officer was present and spoke with someone calling himself Deputy Chief Haymond Marshall. The officer said “Marshall” spoke with a thick accent and frequently used obscene language until he overheard the officer’s police radio in the background, Thompson said.
At that point, he hung up.
The second victim was a 37-year-old male who was contacted Sunday, Thompson said.
The premise was similar, except this time the caller said he was working for SSA and the El Paso, Texas, Police Department. This time, the victim was told to purchase two $500 Walmart gift cards, and when he asked, the victim was reassured he would not be asked to disclose any information over the phone.
Again, the victim purchased the gift cards and called back, but when the caller asked for the card numbers, the victim refused to give them over the phone, hung up and called police, Thompson said.
Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “we will never contact anyone by phone to demand money, especially not with gift cards from Walmart or any other store.
“These scams keep circulating, even though that’s definitely not how we do business or any other sheriff’s office or law enforcement agency that I’m aware of does business.”
He added, “If you think you are being scammed, call your local law enforcement agency immediately. Do not send gift cards or any other type of funds.”