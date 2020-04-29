2 local students inducted into University of Alabama Anderson Society

TUSCALOOSA -- Two local students have been inducted into the Anderson Society at the University of Alabama, according to a press release.
The students are Caitlyn McTier, of Sylacauga, and Tameron Williams, of Pell City.
The Anderson Society is a leadership honorary that recognizes students who have made significant contributions to the University of Alabama. Twenty-four students are accepted each year, and seven honorary memberships are awarded to faculty and graduating seniors.
While these contributions often take many forms, there are certain qualities of members of the Anderson Society that are prominently and ubiquitously found -- an immersion into some sort of community service, passion for improving the university community through both explicit and implicit means, and persistent effort to attain excellence in some sphere of university life.
Once an Anderson initiate, members are expected to continue to devote themselves to service, some directly under the auspices of the Anderson Society, but much more individually.