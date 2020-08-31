2 facing charges in connection with break-in, theft of 4 vehicles at Pell City dealership (with photos)

PELL CITY -- Two Birmingham men are in custody following a break-in at McSweeney Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in Pell City and the theft of four vehicles.

The Pell City Police Department said in a press release that Timothy King, 50, and Harold Carey, 59, both of Birmingham, were arrested following the incident Sunday morning.

The release said Carey and others were dropped off in the dealership’s parking lot at approximately 8 a.m. in a 2020 Dodge Challenger that was stolen from Georgia. The release said the men proceeded to break into the dealership, take keys for and then drive off in three new Ram pickup trucks and a new Jeep Grand Cherokee. The four vehicles then got onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 20.

Pell City police, along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

The release said officers and deputies were able to stop the Challenger on I-20 and arrested King during the stop. King is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on charges of burglary and three counts of theft of property in the first degree. His bond is set at $150,000.

The release said officers and deputies continued to pursue the stolen vehicles into Birmingham and Center Point, where they were assisted by the Birmingham Police Department and Alabama State Troopers.

The release said one of the vehicles was involved in an accident. Carey was arrested on the scene and is in custody on four charges of theft of property in the first degree. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a bond of $151,000.

Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said he was not aware of anyone else being involved in the accident and was not aware of any injuries from it.

Irwin said two additional vehicles were found with assistance from BPD, and he said he believed at least three other men were involved and are at large. The release said authorities believe they are in the East Lake area of Birmingham.

Irwin said he believes the theft at the dealership may be connected to the rash of car break-ins that have taken place in St. Clair, Calhoun and Talladega counties over the past several weeks.

Irwin also thanked all the agencies that assisted in the two arrests.

“We all work well together,” Irwin said. “When law enforcement agencies work together, as we did early on Sunday morning, we can accomplish a lot towards removing these criminals from our streets.”

Said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray, “The most critical advantage we have in law enforcement over dangerous felons is we work together. This incident was very dangerous, and it was brought to a safe conclusion due to teamwork.”

Irwin asked that anyone with any information on this incident or any other to contact Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.