12 with local convictions on docket for upcoming parole hearings

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hear 168 cases in the coming week, including 12 with varying degrees of local interest.
In addition to former Ragland City Councilman Myron Timothy “Tim” Yarbrough, 50, serving life for two counts of sodomy in the first degree and one count of rape in the first degree involving a child under 12, and Carlos Van Dyke Fuller, serving a life sentence on a 2002 first-degree robbery conviction in Talladega County, the upcoming docket also includes James Willie Rogers Jr., who was convicted of receiving stolen property in the first degree in St. Clair County but is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in Etowah County.
The other cases include Emilio Eduardo Rivera Jr. and Jordan Allan Robinson (both 30 months for receiving stolen property in St. Clair County earlier this year), Brian Eugene Trammell (20 years for distribution of a controlled substance and theft by deception in the second degree from St. Clair County in 2003), Tony Lee Wallace (15 years for distribution of paraphernalia, criminal tampering in the first degree, theft of property in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of burglar’s tools from Talladega County in 2018 and 2019), Makail Dejuan Hardy (25 years for robbery in the first degree in St. Clair County in 2005; Hardy was paroled at some point but then violated and sent back to prison in 2018), Landon Hugh Vincent (48 months for distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County earlier this year),
Ismal Woods (96 months for breaking and entering in Madison County and arson in the second degree in Talladega County in 2013); Tyler Jackson Cowan (life, for six counts of breaking into and entering a vehicle and three counts of theft of property in the first degree in St. Clair County and drug trafficking in Calhoun County; according to Department of Corrections records, he had nine prior felonies as well) and Jordan Demon Patterson (15 years for theft of property in the first degree, assault in the first degree and shooting into an occupied building or vehicle in Talladega County).