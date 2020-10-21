1 with local conviction granted parole by state; 5 others denied

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Of the 109 state inmates who had hearings before the Board of Pardons and Paroles last week, six had convictions in either Talladega or St. Clair counties, and only one was granted parole.
The one inmate who received good news was Rodney Wayne Hicks, 37, who had been serving 12 years and 10 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property in the second degree, theft of property in the second degree and burglary in the third degree in Talladega County and theft of property in the first degree in Calhoun County dating back to 2016.
The other inmates from Talladega and St. Clair whose cases were considered by the board last week included:
Michael Deshawn Bridges, 44, serving 21 years for theft of property in the first degree in Macon and Lee counties, two counts of burglary in the third degree in Houston County, promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County and receiving stolen property in the first degree in Macon County going back to 2002;
Kenneth Joseph Bryson, 34, serving eight years on two counts of possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County and distribution of a controlled substance in Shelby County in 2019;
Dawn Michelle Jordan, 44, serving 20 years for forgery in the second degree, trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft in the first degree and 12 counts of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in Calhoun and St. Clair counties in 2012;
Joshua Mirales Ramirez, 40, 102 months for theft of property in the first and second degree in Montgomery County, possession of a controlled substance in Autauga County and two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance in Talladega County, among others; and
Dwight Martin, 41, serving 120 months for four counts of distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2019.