1 with local connections granted parole, 6 denied, 12 set for hearings

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has held hearings on seven inmates from Talladega and St. Clair counties during the past two weeks, with only one parole being granted.
Another 12 inmates have hearings set for this week, according to a press release from the board.
Vickie Lynn Nelson was the only local case to be paroled so far.
Nelson was convicted of criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Tallapoosa County, as well as attempting to commit a controlled substance crime in Talladega County.
She had served one year, nine months and 18 days of a five-year sentence, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Those who will be remaining behind bars for the time being include Andre Peirre McGowan (theft of property, possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County last year), David Levern Beason (four counts of distribution in St. Clair County from 2014), Tristin Michael Dodd (rape in the second degree in Talladega, theft of property in Calhoun County, both in 2018), Jock Pierre Gilbert (two counts each of probation violation and violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification in Calhoun County, as well as theft of property in the first degree in Talladega County in 2004), Angela Dawn Harris (manufacture of a controlled substance and escape in the third degree from St. Clair County and possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County), and Coty Allen Walters (promoting prison contraband in Talladega County and possession of a controlled substance in Blount County).
The board is set up to take up 126 more cases this week, including Kenneth Bowman (felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in Talladega County and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing in Calhoun County -- he is serving a life sentence on the manufacturing charge), Garrick Dometrius Clopton (possession and distribution of controlled substances in Talladega County), James Thomas Owens Jr. (two counts of burglary in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime and felony paraphernalia, all in Talladega County), Eric Dwayne Sanders (manufacturing a controlled substance, burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the second degree in Talladega County and two counts of burglary in the third degree in Coosa County), Glenn Lamar Flanning (two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in Houston County, offenses against public health and morals in Talladega County), Robert Lee Forrester Jr. (two counts of rape in the second degree and a SORNA violation in St. Clair County), Michael Lee Jones (escape in the third degree, distribution and burglary in the third degree in Talladega County, possession in Shelby County and escape in the third degree and possession of a sawed off shotgun in Coosa County), Shane Stephen Crocker (manufacture of a controlled substance and possession in Talladega County, three counts of possession in Marion County), James Wendell Crysel (felony paraphernalia in Talladega County, possession of a controlled substance in Tallapoosa County), Roger Lane Helm (obstruction of justice and possession in St. Clair County, escape in the second degree in Etowah County), Robert Rayfield (SORNA violations in Talladega and Autauga counties) and Jonathan Wayne Smith (theft and forgery charges in Etowah, Colbert, Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Morgan, Madison and St. Clair counties).