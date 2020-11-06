Zow pleased with progress on defense heading into playoff game at Faith Academy

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga's defense has allowed 31 and 42 points in the team's last two games.
It's been a surprising development, considering the Aggies (7-2) held their first six opponents under 28 points while giving up an average of 22.2 points per game.
Despite the recent trend, the defense is the group Sylacauga coach Andrew Zow has seen the most improvement from in recent weeks.
"The defensive side of the ball, I think the energy has gotten better the last week," Zow said. "We challenged our guys … to bring a little more intensity to practice and play with a purpose, play faster, be greedy at times."
On Friday, Sylacauga will put those improvements to the test when the Aggies travel to Faith Academy (9-1) for the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to face a Rams team that scored more than 40 points four times this season.
Few area teams looked as impressive as Sylacauga through the first two months of the season. Still, the Aggies actually enter the postseason on a one-game losing streak in part because the school's final home game was canceled last week as a result of weather complications.
"Momentum could be an issue," Zow said when asked how the missing game might impact the Aggies this week. "We had just come off of a loss, and there's some things that we need to clear up and (the cancellation) gave us a little more time to kind of perfect those things.
"So it could go either way. It's all about how kids approach it whenever they come to practice and how they go to the game. It's the energy that your leaders bring, your upperclassmen, what kind of energy do they bring to practice."
Junior running back Maleek Pope has been a leader on the field all season long. You don't rush for over 1,300 yards and score 20 touchdowns by showing up at the halfway point, but lately, Zow has seen him show even more emotion in practice as the team neared its postseason debut.
"He's one of those guys that shows up every day and does it the right way, and it's always good to see him show some emotions either in games or practice," Zow said. "But he's showing that (more) now. He wants to get out there and wants his team to continue to do well."
Pope has been somewhat limited since suffering an injury against Talladega on Oct. 16. The Sylacauga coach said the back appears ready to go after the week off, but he isn't the only leader standing out at practice lately.
Senior Christian Twymon has also served as an example of what to do all season long, but with each passing week, Zow has seen the senior grow more confident leading with his words in addition to his actions.
"His motor is good," Zow said. "His ability to know what is going on around him and helping the younger guys. … He's able to do that on both sides, by helping the guys line up, helping guys know where they are going."
The Sylacauga coach has some concerns about Faith's size advantage in the trenches, so Twymon, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound senior, should stay busy Friday.
"We're just telling our guys to play one game at a time, and it's one more game that the seniors get to play," Zow said. "One more game that we get to play with this team. … So we'll just enjoy the moment and play fast and be aggressive and savor the moment."