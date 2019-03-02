Zora Ellis Junior High students close Black History Month with ‘Activism in Alabama’ program

TALLADEGA -- Students at Zora Ellis Junior High School closed out Black History Month 2019 with a program called “Activism in Alabama” at Harwell Auditorium on Thursday morning.
“The theme of the program was to shine light on prominent African-Americans that had their humble beginnings in Alabama,” sponsor Keisha Ragland said. “The program was an inspirational array of dances, songs, poems and speeches. In addition, the entire program was written, choreographed and performed by Zora Ellis students, (and) sixth-grade students from Graham, Houston and Salter elementary schools were in attendance. The Talladega College choir performed as a special musical guest.”
The program opened with a dance to “Let My People Go” by Organized Konfusion rapper Pharoahe Monch and a reading of the poem “Another Mountain” by Abiodun Oyewole of the Last Poets. A dance to Beyonce’s “Freedom” and a reading of the poem “I’m Not Giving My Black Back” by an unknown author then led into the main portion of the program.
Students in costume stepped forward to read brief biographical sketches and list the accomplishments of numerous Alabamians who have left their marks in various ways, including teacher and missionary Maria Fearing; composer W.C. Handy; author Zora Neale Hurston; civil rights icons Rosa Parks and Ralph Abernathy; singer, musician and bandleader Nat King Cole; Viola Liuzzo, a white woman killed crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday; Coretta Scott King; educator Marva Collins; Vivian Malone, one of the first two African-American students at the University of Alabama and the first to graduate; baseball Hall-of-Famer and senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves Hank Aaron; former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders; activist and academic Angela Davis; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; astronaut Mae Jemison; professional basketball player and broadcaster Charles Barkley; Olympic track and field athlete Carl Lewis; and Debi Thomas, the first African-American (male or female) to medal in the Winter Olympics.
The cast included Brianna Edwards, Kyla Williams, Lamiyah Brown, Takiyah Keith Whitfield, Jaia Jones, Harmony Webb, Chasidy Twymon, Diamond Wilson, Zinygea Marizette, Triniyah Curry, CaNautica James, Javion Ashley, Jaylon Cunningham, Kerris Curry, Jacaven Dandridge, Christiana Dunn, Cheyenne Gaddis, Alixandria Gallman, JaQuintez Garrett, Mahogany Garrett, Synice Greene, Keyionna Henderson; Aniah Holt, Tatelynn James, Roderick Jones, Makayia Shepard, RaNaija Shepard, Jeremiah Spencer, Cortaeja Stamps, Torry Twyman, Jermiracle Wallace, Lecory Wallace, Jaden Williams, Justin Wilson, Justasia Woodruff, Katherine Bradshaw, Kaitlyn Smith, JaSkyyia Fomby and Ahmaria Bridges.
Molly Merritt, TaKayla Fears and Makayla Shepard acted as hosts and stagehands.
In addition to Ragland, the sponsors were Kyrel Keith and Michelle McKinney.
“We have talent at Zora Ellis, and it’s time that the public know what we have always known,” Ragland said. “Zora Ellis is a diamond in the rough, but we are shining bright.”
The Ellis students sang “Better Days” by LeAndria Johnson before the Talladega College choir took the stage to perform.
The program also gives special thanks to Principal Shari Dye and Xavier Embry of Masterbrand Cabinets.