Zay Garrett uses 131 yards rushing, 3 TDs to claim Daily Home Player of Week

CHILDERSBURG -- Zay Garrett was selected the Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s football team to a 42-14 win over Beulah last Friday night.
“I am happy to receive this honor,” Garrett said. “I feel like I haven't played a 100 percent game yet. Playing at home, you want to show out for the people that are supporting us. I wanted to do something special. I would like to thank my line. Nothing can happen without them.”
Garrett rushed for 131 yards and three scores on 19 carries. The senior had touchdowns runs of 62, 20 and 7 yards.
“Playing at home got me hyped,” Garrett said. “My mom and my family were in the stands, so I wanted to come out and have a great game.”
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said Garrett is deserving of this honor.
“He had an awesome game,” Johnson said. “It was a home game, and he came up big. He ran the ball well, he made things happen for us. He has been making big plays for us all year.”
The Tigers (2-4, 2-2) have not had the season they anticipated, but they still have a chance to accomplish their goal of making the postseason. Childersburg is in a four-way tie for the final two playoff spots in the region with three region games remaining.
“It is great knowing that we can still go to the playoffs,” Garrett said. “I have been to the playoffs before, but I didn't play because it was my ninth-grade year. This year, knowing that we contributed and we can actually make it happen is great. I am going to do my part to make sure we get there.”
The Tigers will travel to No. 9 Catholic Montgomery on Thursday night. The Knights are 5-2 overall and 4-0 in Class 3A, Region 4.
Garrett said the Tigers are up for the challenge of taking down one of the top teams in the state.
“We have to play hard,” Garrett said. “We can win, we just have to come out with the mindset that we can win. Everybody has to do their job on defense and offense. If we do that, we should be fine.”
Garrett said he tries to model his game after New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
“I like his playing style,” Garrett said. “He is really hard to take down. He is one of those real shifty backs. It is not going to be just one person that tackles him, it has to be a team tackle to get him down. I want to play just like that.”