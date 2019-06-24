Zachary Miller of Sylacauga has been selected as a member of the incoming class in the Randall Research Scholars Program in The University of Alabama Honors College. Forty-one incoming freshmen were selected to participate in this nationally recognized undergraduate research program.
The Randall Research Scholars Program gives outstanding students majoring in any field the opportunity to work one-on-one with leading research faculty to complete a research project in their major field of study.
The Randall Research Scholars Program, formerly Computer-Based Honors, has been cited by the National Institute of Education as one of the six most intriguing honors programs in the United States and was the first university-wide undergraduate research program in the United States. New students are selected after a rigorous selection process.
Miller was Sylacauga High’s 2019 valedictorian.