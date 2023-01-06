Young woman reports several gunshots fired at car she was driving

Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle reported Wednesday on Cove Shocco Road. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were unharmed, but the vehicle itself was struck at least four times.
According to police Lt. Bob Curtis, the blue 2017 Nissan Sentra that was shot into was being driven by a 19-year-old woman. There was also a 20-year-old man riding in the vehicle as a passenger.
Curtis said the woman told investigators that she and the passenger were on their way to work at the Coosa Valley Industrial Park Wednesday evening. After stopping at the Texaco Station at Alabama 77 and Alabama 34, the victim said she pulled onto 34 and noticed another vehicle following close behind. When she accelerated to try and get the second car off her bumper on Cove Shocco Road, she said a black male in the passenger seat of the second car began firing at her.
Curtis said the victim told investigators that the second car then tried to pull in front of her and cut her off. She put her vehicle into reverse and drove off, at which point the shooting stopped. The victim notified security at her workplace, and security notified police.
Curtis said police responding to the scene recovered six .40 caliber shells from the roadway where the shooting happened. The victim’s car was struck at least four times, including once through the windshield.
The victim said she did not know who would want to shoot her or why, and was unable to give a detailed description of the second vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Talladega police at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.