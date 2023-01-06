 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terrifying trip

Young woman reports several gunshots fired at car she was driving

Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle reported Wednesday on Cove Shocco Road. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were unharmed, but the vehicle itself was struck at least four times.

According to police Lt. Bob Curtis, the blue 2017 Nissan Sentra that was shot into was being driven by a 19-year-old woman. There was also a 20-year-old man riding in the vehicle as a passenger.

 

 