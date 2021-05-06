Yes, they're calling their breast cancer fundraiser 'Shooters for Hooters'

The Civilian Marksmanship Program Talladega and Never Surrender will host a sporting clays event Saturday to benefit breast cancer awareness and support. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. and the event is expected to last until about 12:30 p.m.
Known as “Shooters for Hooters,” all proceeds from the event will go to Never Surrender, a 401(c)(3) with “a mission of education and early breast cancer detection, and support for those affected by breast cancer.”
Entry is $100 a person, with four teams competing. The entry fee gets you 100 clays at 15 different stands at CMP’s sporting clay field, and also includes golf cart rental. Shooters will be responsible for bringing their own shotguns and ammunition.
First place prize is $300, with $150 for second place and $75 for third. According to the event’s Facebook page, the worst shooter gets absolutely nothing.
There will also be other prizes awarded for other games, including color bird and longbird stations, according to the site.
For tickets or more information, visit tfulford1.wixsite.com/neversurrenderbftc/shooters-for-hooters or contact Tara Fulford at 256-490-9428 or T.Fulford@aigadsden.com.