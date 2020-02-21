56 years later, Auburn's first black student, Harold Franklin, will receive his master’s degree (with video)

TALLADEGA -- Auburn University’s first black student will receive his master’s degree May 1 — more than half a century after he broke the school’s color barrier.
Some 56 years ago, Talladega’s Harold Franklin made history as the first African-American student at Auburn.
He was admitted as a graduate student but did not earn his master’s because he was never afforded an opportunity to defend his thesis. Until this week.
Earlier this week, Franklin, now well into his 80s, returned to the Plains and was allowed to make his argument more than half a century after the fact.
“I was notified a couple of weeks ago and I was back at Auburn on the 18th and 19th,” he said Friday. “I’m happy to have had the chance, I really enjoyed it. I’m waiting to hear back if it was accepted, but some friends called and said it had been.”
Franklin grew up in Talladega, a twin, numbers four and five out of a family of 10 children.
“My father was given away as a child, and he didn’t go to school. They didn’t value education,” he said. “But my mother went to Talladega College.”
Franklin joined the military and ended up earning his GED diploma while in the service. Afterward, he said, he was living with his uncle, and “a young lady said to me, ‘Why don’t you go to college.’ So I said, ‘OK.’”
He ended up at Alabama State College in 1956 and graduated with honors in 1962. He was married and had a child on the way.
“Thurgood Marshall was always my idol,” he said, “and I really wanted to go to law school. I took the LSAT (Law School Admission Test) at the University of Alabama, and it was an all-day test.
“It was me and two other black guys taking the test, and when it came lunchtime, we were told we couldn’t eat on campus, we’d have to find a restaurant in Tuscaloosa somewhere. That got me upset.”
The University of Alabama, which had integrated the year before, required recommendations from five lawyers who had each practiced at least five years for a student to be admitted to law school.
Franklin was pursuing those recommendations when he first met Fred Gray, an attorney who had represented Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“He told me my score was not high enough to challenge (to get in) Alabama (law school), but he recommended that I apply to Auburn,” Franklin said. “I told him Auburn was the last school that I wanted to go to because back then it was still known primarily as an agricultural school. I had no interest in agriculture. I didn’t even like working in the garden.
“He told me to talk to my wife about it, though, and she said I should go. So I did what I did. It just goes to show there are no guarantees in life.”
Auburn initially refused to admit him to their master’s program because Alabama State was not accredited, largely because the school was grievously underfunded by the state, especially compared to Alabama and Auburn. So Franklin and Gray sued and won, and Franklin was admitted as a graduate student in 1964.
The legal battles were not quite over yet, however.
“They said I couldn’t live on campus because they didn’t have room for me, so we took them to court again,” Franklin said. “They assigned me an entire wing of a dorm, three stories high, and at first there was not anybody but me in there. If anybody got into the building, it was only because I let them in.
“After a while, there were two other black students, from Tuskegee, that were in there with me.”
Franklin wanted to write his dissertation on the civil rights struggle, which was still at its height at the time.
“My professors said no, that was too controversial,” he said. “They told me to write a history of Alabama State. I had graduated from there, but I was not really interested in writing about it.
“But I did all the research and started writing, and I was told every word of it would have to be perfect because everyone was going to read it. Every time I carried it back, they managed to find something minor wrong with it, and every time I fixed it, they found something else.
“I read a lot of other people’s theses and I found a bunch of mistakes. Not that mine was perfect, I made some mistakes as well. I finally said, ‘Hell, I’m not going to get a master’s from Auburn.’ To be honest, I was a little disappointed.”
Although he did not have a master’s degree at this point, he launched a lengthy career in academics that eventually brought him back home.
He started out teaching at Alabama State, then moved to Tuskegee before getting word from Talladega College officials they needed a professor of black history.
“The students were demanding it, and it was good to be getting home, too,” he said.
While he was teaching at Talladega College, he got an invitation from the University of Denver to earn a master’s degree in international studies.
“They were notifying black schools,” he said. “I went and I did pretty good. I won’t say I got all A’s, but I did pretty good.”
He finally earned a master’s degree there.
He also met future Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who he described as a brilliant young lady. Rice’s father taught at Denver as well, and Franklin even substituted for him while he was on leave.
After completing the program in Denver, he returned to Talladega College and continued to teach until he retired. While in Talladega, he said, he also started working part time at Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary and continues to work there half a day, five days a week.
He was also awarded an honorary doctorate during this time.
“I enjoyed teaching,” he said. “I had some offers from white schools through the years, too, but I wanted to make sure I could help out the black kids first.
“A lot of times, the high schools they went to were not up to par on the academics, and I know about that because I went to West Side. So I turned down a couple of job offers, but I wanted my students to know something about themselves.
“No one had ever talked about where they came from before. That was my life, and I enjoyed it. I’m glad I was able to make a positive contribution in life. I hope people will continue to take advantage of what we had to go through, that they will go to school.”
Franklin has been a friend and mentor to many, many people through the years, including former Talladega City Councilman Jarvis Elston. Elston accompanied Franklin to Auburn for his defense earlier this week and posted a video of part of the defense online.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to witness what occurred this week,” he said. “To have someone recognize the injustices of the past, and now reflect them justly into the present. It is indeed a great honor to know Harold Franklin, and I am proud to call him my personal friend.”
Elston added he is working on a celebration of Franklin’s life and accomplishments locally as well.
Franklin was philosophical.
“I was the first black student at Auburn more than 50 years ago, and it appears I might finally get my master’s,” he said. “I went to defend it this week, and if they approve it, they will confer a degree. If not, they won’t.”