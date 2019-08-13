TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation of a fatal shooting in the Knoxville Homes area of Talladega on Tuesday.
Coroner Shaddix Murphy identified the deceased as Javaon Ousley, 19, a resident of Knoxville Homes. Ousley was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, Murphy said, but his body was being sent to the state forensics lab for a detailed autopsy.
Talladega police Chief Jason Busby deferred to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens for any details on the case, as did Murphy.
Giddens confirmed his office was involved in the investigation along with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Talladega police. He said the shooting would have happened sometime around 2 p.m., and it appeared an off-duty Lincoln police officer had been involved.
Further details will be published as soon as they become available.