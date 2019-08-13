Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.