73-year-old Dale Darwin wrangles calf roping championship in Texas

When people reach their golden years, they might find themselves turning to various hobbies to keep busy in retirement.
For 73-year-old Dale Darwin, who lives on the border of Talladega and Coosa counties, he has opted to stick with an activity he’s enjoyed for many decades -- calf roping.
He recently wrangled a first-place finish in the 2020 Ultimate Calf Roping Championship, held in Glen Rose, Texas, Feb. 28-March 1.
“I’ve done got old now, but I’ve roped all my life and traveled the rodeo circuit in my younger days,” Darwin said. “I’ve been going to those (Ultimate Calf Roping events) for probably about 10 or 12 years. They have the finals in Texas every year, and I’ve been out there several times and placed … This year, by good luck, I won the thing.”
Darwin finished with an average time of 75.47 seconds in the event to win a championship saddle.
The event consists of four total phases -- or goes. The Top 12 finishers for the first three calves earn the opportunity to compete in the final roping event.
“What you do is you’re riding a horse, and you back up in what they call a calf-roping box,” Darwin said of the roping process. “It’s about 14- to 16-feet deep.
“They have a calf in there. They let the calf out, and he has a barrier around his neck -- a rope. Another rope is in front of your horse. You’ve got to let that calf get a certain distance before you can leave and go rope him.
“It’s a lot of timing involved, but anyway, you let the calf move the allotted distance. You go rope him, and the horse jerks him down … and drags him to you until you get to about 3 feet. Then, you put your arms up and signal for time.
“The time’s got to hold until you get back on your horse and ride the horse forward. The calf’s got to lay there for six seconds after you tie him for it to be a legal tie.”
Darwin said to earn a spot at the UCR finals, a competitor must participate in seven ropings at qualifying events and finish at the top of the average time in two of them.
“The event I rope in, there’s guys over 65 years old,” Darwin said. “That’s a little better than roping with guys 18-20 years younger like I’ve done for most of my life.”
At his age, Darwin credited his ability to be healthy enough to compete to his work habits as a manager of a local lumber company’s land.
“They have over 30,000 acres of timberland right here where I live in 1 block,” he said. “I’ve been on this place for 47 years. I’m in the woods everyday. I’m not a house-sitter. I’ve always roped, trained horses, trained bird dogs, run bulldozers and all that kind of stuff.”
Darwin said he had open heart surgery eight years ago.
“It was kind of funny, the doctor who did my surgery in Birmingham, someone had told him about me going to rodeos, roping calves and stuff,” Darwin said. “He told me, ‘I don’t know anything about roping cows, but whatever you’ve been doing all your life, keep doing it because your heart’s in the best shape of anybody I’ve ever saw your age.’”
Two months ago, Darwin had to have another stent put in his heart, but it didn’t keep him from being able to compete.
“It’s kind of rare,” he said. “People around here think I’m crazy, but when I go there out West … there’s a lot of guys my age that still rope out there.”
Darwin said, barring any unforeseen circumstances, he’ll be back in Texas next year defending his championship.
“For sure, if my health holds out to where I can, I’ll probably go until my toes turn up because that’s pretty much been my livelihood all my life,” he said. “I lost my wife (Carolyn) about 15 years ago in a car accident just near my house here. When she was alive, we used to travel sometimes to over 100 rodeos a year, so I’ve done it all my life. It’s just a lifestyle for me.”