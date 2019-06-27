TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to two traffic accidents resulting in minor injuries Wednesday, according to reports on file.
The first accident happened around 2 p.m. on Ironaton Cutoff Road, near the Georgia-Pacific plant.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a Honda Civic driven by Shikya Monique Seals Taylor, 23, of Talladega, crossed the centerline while attempting to pass an 18-wheeler. A Nissan Maxima driven by Celestra Collins Dates, 49, was turning onto Ironaton Cutoff from the Georgia-Pacific parking lot.
The two drivers apparently did not see each other, and their cars collided head-on, Thompson said.
Both drivers were ambulatory at the scene. Taylor was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second accident was on Alabama 77 North near Sleeping Giant Veterinary Clinic.
According to witnesses, Thompson said, a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Marilynn Gresham, 19, was speeding and rear-ended a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nicholas Haney, 35.
The Silverado then struck a third vehicle, which fled the scene, Thompson said. The driver of the third vehicle was unknown Thursday afternoon.
Haney was also transported to Brookwood/Citizens, again with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Thompson said.