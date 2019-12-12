TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 15 calls this week, including four motor vehicle accidents and a vehicle fire resulting in a total loss.
The week’s first accident was Dec. 5 at the bridge on North Street East; according to Capt. Anthony Pitts, the two vehicles hit each other head-on, and both drivers were taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The next day, firefighters were sent to another two-vehicle accident, this one at Alabama 21 South and the 275 Bypass. One person was taken to the emergency room with what the report described as “non-life threatening” injuries. This accident resulted in some road blockage as well.
On Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to another accident, this one on Mount Olive Circle. A vehicle was found overturned in a ditch, but the driver had already gotten out and did not appear to be injured, Pitts said.
The last accident of the week was Tuesday at Court and Howard streets. Pitts said one vehicle had already left the scene when firefighters arrived, and the driver who was still on scene did not appear to be injured and declined medical treatment.
The car fire was reported Monday at Howard and Bellview streets; the vehicle was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene and was a total loss by the time the fire was put out.
The fire seems to have originated in the engine compartment. There was no one inside the car, and the driver was nowhere to be found, according to the report.
The first call of the week was for a medical assist from NorthStar paramedics at Magnolia Crest Estates on Dec. 5, followed by a second such request on Debbie Street the same day.
That night, firefighters also answered an alarm call at McDonald’s, but apparently the alarm had been tripped accidentally while an employee was cleaning the grill.
The first call Dec. 6 was to a mobile home on Lide Road, where a tree limb had fallen and punctured the roof. Firefighters determined there was no electrical or other hazard; the trailer was occupied, but none of the occupants were home at the time, Pitts said.
Saturday saw a call to a gas smell at the Spire pumping station on Shocco Springs Road. Pitts said this is the facility where the chemical that gives natural gas its odor is added, and the smell was coming from a valve in this apparatus, not from a gas leak.
The first call Sunday was to a small brush fire on Grove Street. Firefighters also made an entry assist at Presbyterian Oaks.
On Monday, firefighters responded to a brush fire that was extinguished after burning about a quarter of an acre near Brecon Mobile Home Park. A call to Season’s Way was canceled en route.
A call to a possible traffic accident at Alabama 77 and Dye Road on Tuesday was canceled en route.
There were no calls listed for Wednesday or Thursday through midafternoon.