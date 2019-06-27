TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 19 calls during the past week, including five traffic accidents.
One of those accidents resulted in a fatality, and a second involved a truck driving through the side of the Arby’s location on Battle Street.
No one was injured in the latter accident, although an Arby’s employee did go to the hospital out of an abundance of caution after experiencing symptoms of a panic attack.
The first accident of the week involved a transfer truck hitting and breaking a power pole at MasterBrand Cabinets in Bemiston. No one was injured, but the accident did cause a brief power interruption in large areas of the city.
The accident at Arby’s happened the same day, June 20, less than an hour later.
Also June 20, according to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters put out a trash fire on Redhill Lane and issued a warning for an illegal burn, and responded to West Sloan Avenue for a lift assist and to assist paramedics in performing CPR.
The fatality was the only call for June 21. A truck driven by Justin Bullard ran off the side of Shocco Springs Road and down an embankment, Warwick said. The accident was investigated by Alabama State Troopers.
The other two accidents this week were at the 275 Bypass and Renfroe Road and Ironaton Cutoff Road.
The former was June 23 and involved two vehicles. One person involved initially refused transport but then asked to be taken to the hospital for back pain, Warwick said. They were transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Paramedics.
The latter accident was Wednesday afternoon and also involved two vehicles. One driver was transported to Brookwood/Citizens by NorthStar for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The first call answered Saturday was an accidental false alarm at Summit Avenue and Broome Street, followed by a call to Pearl Street that was canceled en route.
Firefighters then responded to a second false alarm call on Homer Driver, then to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for what turned out to be a sewer smoke test and a lightning strike near the entrance to Indian Hills.
Sunday, firefighters answered two calls at the same residence on Lane Street, both related to stove top fires.
On Monday, there was another stove top fire, on Hillendale Drive, and Tuesday began with an apparent false alarm in the elevator at the Spring Street Recreation Center. A call to Shocco Springs Road was canceled en route, and a call to West McMillian Street turned out to be a false alarm.
The wreck on Ironaton Cutoff Road was the only call for Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, the only call for the day was to an alarm on Jackson Street, which turned out to have been triggered by an aerosol “bug bomb.”